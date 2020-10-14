Over 10 Million Early Votes in US Presidential Election: Study

United States voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the 3 November presidential election as early votes.

According to a study based on data compiled by the US Elections Project, this is significantly much higher than the early voting in 2016.

Reports suggest this surge in turnout is owing to a number of persons opting for early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats, amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

The project, led by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, reported that out of 4.6 million mail ballots received, Democrats have cast around 2.6 million, CNBC reported. He pointed out that the high turnout from Democrats should not be interpreted as an indicator of final election results.

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for 3 November and will be the 59th quadrennial presidential election. Voters will select presidential electors who, in turn, will vote on 14 December 2020, to elect a new president – Donald Trump or Joe Biden – and vice presidents – Mike Pence or Kamala Harris.

