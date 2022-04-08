US Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as First Black Female SCOTUS Justice

Jackson will assume charge in June/July after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer and will become the second Black Justice of the current court and the third in the history.

Her confirmation also makes her only the sixth woman on the court, where for the first time, four women will be sitting together in a panel of nine members. There are currently three women on the court, including the first Latina justice.

Jackson, 51, was nominated by President Biden in February to succeed Justice Breyer, who is about to retire this summer. Nominating a Black woman to help make the courts “look more like America" was one of Biden's pledges during his presidential campaign.

Jackson is currently a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, often referred to as the nation's second most powerful court.

The Supreme Court is the final appellate court of the country's judicial system, with the power to review and overturn lower court decisions, and is also generally the final interpreter of federal law, including the country's Constitution.

The justices have life tenure and can serve until they die, resign, retire, or are impeached and removed from office.