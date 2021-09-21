Post Afghanistan, US Starting 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy': Joe Biden at UNGA

United States President Joe Biden gave his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, 21 September, stressing on the need for 'serious and relentless' diplomacy.

Speaking in New York, he stated, "We are not seeking a new Cold War, where the world is divided... US is ready to work with any nation that pursues peaceful resolutions... because we have all suffered consequences of our failures," indicating the tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

Amid escalating tensions with China, he said, as per ANI: