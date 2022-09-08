US Issues 82,000 Student Visas to Indians This Year, Highest-Ever Globally

According to an official statement, Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of all international students studying in the United States.
(Image: Erum Gour/The Quint)
The US Mission in India has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022, higher than any other country. According to an official statement, Indian students comprise nearly 20 percent of all international students studying in the United States.
"We are happy to see that so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," said Charge d’Affaires Patricia Lacina, in a official statement on Tuesday.
The US Embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritised the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that maximum number of qualified students made it to their programmes of study for the scheduled start dates.
As per the Open Doors report in 2021, there were 167,582 students from India in the academic year 2020-2021.
Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin said, "We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to US diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here’s wishing this year's group of students the best of luck in their studies!"
Stating that United States remained open to international students throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, the statement noted, "In 2020, the US government and US higher-education institutions implemented measures to safely welcome international students in person, online, and via hybrid learning methods, guaranteeing that opportunities and resources to international students remained robust."
