'Don't Send Wrong Signal': China Responds to Biden's 'Will Defend Taiwan' Remark

United States President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.
(Image altered by The Quint)
In a media briefing on Monday, 19 September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated that the country reserved the right to take all necessary measures in response to secessionist activities.
The comment came in view of United States President Joe Biden expressing that his country would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
"We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said, according to Reuters.
"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," she reportedly said.
The US president remarked on Taiwan's struggle for independence from China, saying that it would defend the democratically governed island "if there was an unprecedented attack."
The leader made these remarks during an interview broadcast.
When the interviewer asked to clarify if the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied in the affirmative.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)