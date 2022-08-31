US Grounds Fleet of Chinook Helicopters Over Engine Fires, India Seeks Details

A Chinook helicopter. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Boeing India)
The United States (US) Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters, which are also extensively used by India, over risks of engine fires, a report stated on Tuesday, 30 August.
The US Army's decision comes after some engine fires were reported in the helicopters, which luckily did not lead to any deaths or injuries.
"One of the officials said that the fires occurred in recent days. The US Army Materiel Command grounded the fleet of hundreds of helicopters out of an abundance of caution," The Wall Street Journal said.
The US army is looking for more than 70 planes that had a part which was suspected to be related to the fires.
The US Army has around 400 Chinook helicopters in its fleet, and grounding these choppers could pose logistical problems for the country's defence forces.
Meanwhile, authorities in India said that they had sought details of the matter from their US counterparts, adding that their fleet of Chinook helicopters was still active.
India had received its first batch of Chinook helicopters in February 2019.
(With inputs from ANI and The Wall Street Journal.)