US Announces $450 Million Additional Aid to Ukraine, Including Rocket Systems

Pro-Ukraine protesters in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Poland. Image used for representation only.
(Photo Courtesy: Deepa Parent)
The United States on Friday, 24 June, announced an additional $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four more rocket systems and artillery ammunition for other systems and patrol boats to use against Russia.
Since Russia's offensive against Ukraine, the United States has sent over $6.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, and a total of $6.8 billion since President Joe Biden took office, Kirby added.
The rocket systems called HIMARS have been at the top of Ukraine's wish list as it continues to take on the Russian military with a considerable advantage in heavy artillery.
Four units of the rocket system have been already delivered. This was meant to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate the sophisticated and highly accurate weaponry.
Ukraine on 13 June, had asked the West to supply 1,000 Howitzers, 500 tanks, and 300 rocket launchers before the Contact Group of Defence Ministers meeting.
Taking to Twitter, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, argued that Ukraine required “heavy weapons parity” to “end the war.”
US assessments of the Russian attack on Ukraine maps out a long drawn-out battle in Eastern Ukraine, with heavy losses on both sides, CNN reported.
Russia's intention is to wear down Ukrainian forces and NATO's resolve over time, while intensifying the attacks in the east using heavy artillery and missile strikes.
In the coming weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, senior US administration officials said, to garner Western support for the war-torn country.
Biden, during the G7, will reveal steps to increase pressure on Russia, and at the NATO summit, the US will announce ways to "strengthen European security, alongside expected major new contributions from allies," CNN quoted an official as saying.
(With inputs from AFP and CNN.)
