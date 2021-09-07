United States Aids Overland Evacuation of 4 US Citizens From Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy.
The United States helped four US citizens flee the war-ravaged Afghanistan by an overland route, via a third country, a senior State Department official told CNN on Monday, 6 September.
The official told the news agency, "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," adding that they were the first Americans that the US had "facilitated in this manner".
Amid the well-documented frenzy and panic during the evacuations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the four US citizens were unable to get through a gate, CNN reported.
Following this, the woman and her children reportedly tried to board an airplane from another Afghan city, but were unsuccessful.
As per Mullin, who assists an American non-profit-funded team of former special forces, military, contractors, and others working to evacuate Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders from Afghanistan, the four Americans had spent 13 hours with the Taliban at a checkpoint close to the border.
In an interaction with the CNN, a State Department official said that he could not offer any additional information on the specifics of their departure.
"In order to protect their privacy and preserve the viability of our tactics, we're not in a position to offer additional information," the official stated.
