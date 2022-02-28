India Abstains in Second UN Vote on Russia-Ukraine, Welcomes Peace Talks

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti speaking at the UNSC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/India at NY)
As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, 27 February, called for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly in view of the Russian war against Ukraine, India abstained for voting in favour of the special session, even as it asserted its support for peace talks.
"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote, adding, "Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances, we have decided to abstain," he said.
Saying that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Tirumurti added that India welcomes the announcement of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
"Our prime minister has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. In this regard, we welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border."
India continues to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, the ambassador noted at the UNSC session.
India had previously abstained from voting at a UNSC session held on Friday, where a US-sponsored resolution that would have deplored Russia's aggression was favoured by 11 council members, but was vetoed by Russia.
Meanwhile, fighting is underway in Ukraine where Russian troops continue their military invasion of the resisting country. The delegations of the two nations are scheduled to meet for talks on Monday.