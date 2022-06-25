UN Says Shots That Killed Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh Came From Israeli Side

Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
(Photo: Twitter/AJEnglish)
The United Nations (UN) stated on Friday, 24 June, that according to the information that it had collected, the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May was fired by the Israeli forces.
"All information we have gathered … is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians," UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva on Friday.
The shooting happened in May in the city of Jenin during an Israeli raid in West Bank, and Akleh was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was declared dead on arrival.
Al Jazeera had asserted that 51-year-old Akleh was shot deliberately and "in cold blood" by Israeli forces while she was covering the unrest in Jenin.
She had also reported on major events across the Arab region, including the war in Lebanon in 2006.
"I chose journalism to be close to the people," she had said in one video. "It may be difficult to change reality, but at least I managed to bring that voice to the world."
Click here to read more about Shireen Abu Akleh.