UN Adopts Resolution on Multilingualism, Mentioning Hindi for the First Time

The United Nations Assembly.
(Xinhua/Xie E/IANS)
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution on multilingualism sponsored by India that acknowledges the Hindi language for the first time.
The resolution voted on Friday, 10 June, encourages the United Nations to continue spreading vital information and messages in both official and non-official languages, including Hindi.
"This year, for the first time, the resolution has a mention of Hindi language. The resolution encourages the UN department of global communications to continue disseminating important communications and messages in official as well as non-official languages, including in hindi language. The resolution also mentions Bangla and Urdu for the first time. We welcome these additions," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti.
It acknowledges the United Nations' efforts to use non-official languages, in addition to the six official languages – Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish – for communications with specific local target audiences where appropriate, and emphasises the importance of multilingualism in UN activities.
It urges the Department to distribute them in all six official languages, as well as non-official languages where appropriate, using existing resources.
Speaking in the General Assembly hall, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, remarked that the resolution this year includes a reference to Hindi for the first time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)