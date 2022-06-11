UN Adopts Resolution on Multilingualism, Mentioning Hindi for the First Time

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution on multilingualism sponsored by India that acknowledges the Hindi language for the first time.

The resolution voted on Friday, 10 June, encourages the United Nations to continue spreading vital information and messages in both official and non-official languages, including Hindi.

"This year, for the first time, the resolution has a mention of Hindi language. The resolution encourages the UN department of global communications to continue disseminating important communications and messages in official as well as non-official languages, including in hindi language. The resolution also mentions Bangla and Urdu for the first time. We welcome these additions," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti.