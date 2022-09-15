Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Minor Accident, No Serious Injuries Reported

Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said that he had just returned from locations around Kharkiv, and that almost the entire area is "de-occupied" after a counteroffensive to push back Russian troops. The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than 200 days.

"It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers – the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, reportedly spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon. I have no illusion; at the present moment the chances of a peace deal are minimal," Guterres said.

Scholz, talking about whether Putin thought it was a mistake to start the war, said, "Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war."