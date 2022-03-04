Ukraine: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Nuclear Terror’ After Fire at Power Plant

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.
As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for the ninth day, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, 4 March, after the invading military directed its strikes at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe.
Hours after the incident was reported, Ukrainian authorities said that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was secured again.
This comes after a second round of negotiations on Thursday, 3 March, where the parties reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to be evacuated and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it was “the only way to stop this war”
Putin told his French counterpart that war will continue till Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status is achieved
Ukraine on Thursday confirmed that Russia had captured the southern city of Kherson
At least 33 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv on Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said that it will suspend business related to Russia and Belarus.
A brainchild of Chinese President Xi, the AIIB, was launched in 2016 to counter the West's dominance of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), AFP reported.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft took off for Romania at 4:05 am from Hindon Airbase, with approximately 6 tons of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, ANI reported.
He said in a video message, “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror."
"These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know where they are shooting...If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe," Zelensky added.
As Russia curbs dissent over the Ukraine war, Facebook and multiple media websites were partially inaccessible in the country on Friday, AFP reporters and a monitor group said.
Further, Google and Tripadvisor blocked war news in reviews of maps, restaurants, hotels in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.
Both services were being for the circulation of news of the war to Russians who only have access to information from the government.
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station “are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down”.
She added on Twitter, "Russian military operations near the plant are reckless and must cease."
Granholm further stated, “We have seen no elevated radiation readings near the facility."
Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday, "As part of ongoing Operation Ganga, three more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary," ANI reported.
An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.
“We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv. This is happening in the fighting,” General VK Singh said.
Reckless actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe', UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, reported AFP.
The UK government informed that Johnson has spoken to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the early hours of Friday. He also said that UK would do everything it could to ensure situation doesn't deteriorate further.
The government further informed that Johnson would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners.
Russian troops are preventing firefighters from accessing the blaze at the nuclear plant, according to Ukrainian rescuers, reports AFP.
US President Biden has urged Russia to cease firing on the power plant and allow emergency responders, AFP reported.
"Our latest information shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we're monitoring closely", a top senior US official said.
Ukrainian authorities have said that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is now secured.
"The director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed," Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oleksandr Starukh was quoted as saying by AFP.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said, "Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions." "Ukraine regulator tells IAEA there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site," it added.
Previously, news agency AP had quoted a government official as saying, "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25 percent of Ukraine’s power generation."
Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl!"
A fire has broken out in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant located in Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian officials said.
“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov was quoted as stating by The Guardian.
Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted a video of the nuclear power plant.
US President Joe Biden spoke with President Zelenskyy regarding the situation at the Ukraine nuclear station, news agency AFP reported, quoting a senior US official.
