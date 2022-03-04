Ukraine: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of ‘Nuclear Terror’ After Fire at Power Plant

As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine for the ninth day, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday, 4 March, after the invading military directed its strikes at what is the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Hours after the incident was reported, Ukrainian authorities said that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was secured again.

This comes after a second round of negotiations on Thursday, 3 March, where the parties reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to be evacuated and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.