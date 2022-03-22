Ukraine War: Kyiv Shopping Mall Destroyed in Russian Shelling, at Least 8 Dead

Russia's Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has justified the attack, stating that the areas around the shopping mall were being used by the Ukrainian military to store weapons and for reloading rocket launchers.

"High-precision long-range weapons on the night of 21 March destroyed a battery of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and a store of ammunition in a non-functioning shopping center," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

Russian forces have been merciless in their attacks on the suburbs of Kyiv, but the Ukrainian military has been successful in preventing the former from taking control of the capital.

According to intel from both Ukraine and the UK, Russian forces are desperately trying to regain momentum, as the ferocious resistance of the Ukrainian soldiers and the Ukrainian people continue to stun observers and analysts.

It has been almost one month since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Follow our coverage here.