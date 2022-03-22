Ukraine: Zelenskyy Calls for Talks With Putin, Biden Says India's Stance 'Shaky'

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday, 22 March, said that the invading Russian forces are holding the land corridor with Crimea and are blocking Ukrainian access to the Sea of Azov, while the city of Sumy is also partially blocked.

As the death toll due to the aggression continues to rise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday again called for direct talks "in any format" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden on Monday called India "somewhat shaky" on the Western sanctions punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.