Ukraine War: 4 Reasons Why Russia's Military Might be Weaker Than You Think

Ever heard of a 'Potemkin' military?

The term "Potemkin" comes from Grigory Aleksandrovich Potemkin, a Russian military general who also served as the governor of Novorossiya, and was a favourite of Catherine the Great, who ruled the Russian empire from 1762 to 1796.

Apparently, the man constructed fake settlements in the southern parts of the empire to impress his queen. As soon as the queen completed her inspection, the settlements would be chucked away. The 'Potemkin village', therefore, is a reference to anything that has a deceptively impressive external appearance, while in reality, it is not impressive at all.

Russia's military, given its abysmal performance in Ukraine, has led many analysts and theorists to debate and label it as a 'Potemkin' military, one that looks intimidating and awesome on the outside, but is quite poor in actuality, especially in comparison to its western counterparts.