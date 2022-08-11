Ukraine: Satellite Images Show Russian Warplanes Damaged in Crimea

At least eight warplanes belonging to the Russian military appear to have been damaged or destroyed after Ukraine targeted the Saky air base in Crimea, according to satellite images released on Wednesday, 10 August.

Russia, on the other hand, claims that no planes were damaged. It has admitted, however, that "several aviation munitions detonated" in a storage area at the facility, and that the attack killed one, wounded 14, and damaged many nearby houses.

"In just one day, the occupiers lost 10 combat aircraft: nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. The occupiers also suffer new losses of armoured vehicles, warehouses with ammunition, logistics routes," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address to the nation.