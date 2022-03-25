Ukraine-Russia War: US President Joe Biden To Visit Polish Town Today

The US president will also meet members of the US 82nd Airborne Division, which is part of NATO's eastern flank deployment.

At the NATO emergency summit that happened earlier this week, troop deployments in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria were announced along with enhancing Ukraine's chemical and nuclear defences.

Biden has also stated that Russia should be expelled from the G20 after the Kremlin refused to categorically rule out the use of nuclear weapons.

He has referred to Putin as a "war criminal," and has accused Russia of war crimes with respect to allegedly attacking civilian areas and using phosphorus bombs.

Additionally, the US Senate, on 15 March, condemned the Russian president as a war criminal for his actions in Ukraine, after a resolution for the same was passed unanimously.

(With inputs from AFP.)