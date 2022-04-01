Ukraine: IAEA Probes Claim That Russians Left Chernobyl Due to Radiation Illness

He added that intense radiation would also only affect troops who came in direct contact with a nuclear source or sat next to the nuclear material, and not "seven bus loads of them".

However, he clarified that the soil in the exclusive zone remains contaminated and if the soldiers burned wood from the forest, they would inhale the contamination from the smoke and be at a higher risk of cancer.

In spite of this scenario, it would still not be strong enough for Acute Radiation Syndrome and would not make the soldiers physically sick.

(With inputs from The Guardian.)