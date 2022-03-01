'Prove You Are With Us': President Zelenskyy Urges EU to Side With Ukraine

File image of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, 1 March, addressed the European Parliament via videolink and urged the European Union (EU) to prove that it stands with the country amid the war with Russia, reported Reuters.
“The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome,” Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy's address came a day after he signed an official request to join the European Union under a special procedure.
“We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskyy told an emergency session of the European Parliament.
"Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukranians. We have a desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one," Zelenskyy said in his speech.
Air strikes and bombings are being reported from across the country, while a Russian shell caused a large explosion in Kharkiv's Freedom Square, a day after 11 civilian casualties were reported due to bombing in the city.
Calling it “frank, undisguised terror", Zelenskyy described the action as a war crime on Tuesday. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. ... This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation," he added.
"We are (with you)," European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said in response to Zelenskyy's speech, stating that the EU would provide Ukraine with weapons, reported Reuters.
He added that the EU would help rebuild Ukraine after the victory as well.
Meanwhile, the chairman of European Union Charles Michel on Tuesday indicated that the bloc will have to seriously look at Ukraine’s request for EU membership and respond to Kyiv’s “legitimate” request.
Michel said in the European Parliament, "It is going to be difficult, we know there are different views in Europe.The council (of EU governments) will have to seriously look at the symbolic, political and legitimate request that has been made and make the appropriate choice in a determined and clear-headed manner," The Guardian reported.
(With inputs from Al Jazeera, Reuters and The Guardian.)
