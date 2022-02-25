Who Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Man Defending Ukraine Against Russian Aggression

Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities" – Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the beleaguered leader of an embattled nation, posted online after Russia launched a 'military operation' against Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February.
This desperate plea had come only hours after his eleventh-hour address to the Russian people, in which Zelenskyy had pleaded, "not as a President, but as citizen of Ukraine" for a chance at peace.
The 44-year-old, who finds himself at the helm of facing the biggest crisis in Europe since the second world war, was a political novice when he was elected the president of Ukraine in 2019.
This is his short profile.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born in January 1978 in Kryvyy Rih, once an industrial city in Soviet Union, situated now in southern Ukraine.
Born to Jewish parents, he attended school in Kryvyy Rih and spoke Russian, akin to the people of his region. In 1995, the leader entered Kryvyy Rih Economic Institute – Kiev National Economic University's local campus – and graduated with a law degree in 2000.
However, his keen interest in the performing arts led him to acting in comedy troupes and eventually, landed him a role of a history teacher in the 'Servant of the People,' a TV show which aired between 2015 and 2019.
The show, satirising Ukraine's corruption and portraying a longing for a democratic country, became an instant hit among the Ukrainian people, who were witnessing a tumultuous post-Soviet transition.
In 2019, Zelenskyy declared his candidature for the presidential position.
In 2014, Russia, in a move that affects the war today, seized Crimea and supported separatists in the east.
Viktor Yanukovych, who was 71 at the time and serving as the fourth president of Ukraine, was ousted from office after months of popular protests, clearing the way for billionaire Petro Poroshenko to assume leadership in a fragile country.
In the wake of this, in a country that was disillusioned by 'anti-corruption' leaders who often maintained close ties with oligarchs, Zelenskyy's portrayal in 'Servant of the People' gained him popular support, ultimately paving the way for his presidential run.
By 2019, witnessing a meteoric rise, Zelenskyy went on to defeat the incumbent President Poroshenko, and was elected by a landslide 73.2% of the votes.
He was sworn in as Ukraine's sixth president on 20 May 2019.
As the hybrid war in eastern Ukraine raged on, Zelenskyy sought to end the conflict, attempting diplomatic dialogue with Russia.
While there were talks, prisoner exchanges, and action aimed at implementing parts of a peace process termed as the Minsk agreements, they were never fully implemented.
A separate hurdle faced the newly elected leader when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his offer of issuing Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in separatist-controlled areas of war-torn eastern regions of the country in 2019.
Responding with a barb, the young leader took to Facebook to offer the citizenship of Ukraine to anyone who "suffer from authoritarian or corrupt regimes.”
He took a more staunch position when he pushed for Ukraine's membership to the European Union and the NATO military alliance.
Zelenskyy was also embroiled in a controversy in July 2019 when then United States (US) President Donald Trump asked him for "a favour" during a phone call.
The former US president had asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate corruption allegations against his then political rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.
After a whistle-blower publicised the phone call, the president denied any quid pro quo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)