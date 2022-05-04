'Complete Ban on All Russian Oil': EU Proposes More Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

Seventy days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has issued a proposal on Wednesday, 4 May, to ban all Russian oil imports.

This will be the sixth package of sanctions slapped on Vladimir Putin-led Russia.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, while announcing the proposal in the European Parliament, said:

"This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets."