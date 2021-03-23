UK Police and Oxford Uni Investigate Bullying of Rashmi Samant

The statement also called for a postdoctoral history researcher of New College in Oxford University, Dr Abhijit Sarkar, to apologise to Samant for his social media comments attacking her parents.

“We further strongly disapprove of the actions of Dr Abhijit Sarkar, postdoctoral History researcher at New College. Sarkar’s social media posts about Samant’s parents and their religious beliefs had no place in a conversation about Samant’s reprehensible actions. She cannot be viewed as her parents – any criticism of her actions should refer to those actions alone, and certainly not her family background. It is imperative that Sarkar take responsibility for his words and apologise to Samant," said the joint statement.

(With inputs from Times of India and The News Minute.)