UK PM Moves Post-Brexit Efforts To Gulf, India; Sinks US-UK Trade Deal Hopes

UK's PM Liz Truss said her trade priority is a post-Brexit deal with the Gulf nations, India, Australia and Japan.
Liz Truss, the United Kingdom's prime minister, said her trade priority is post-Brexit creating a deal with the Gulf nations and India. Additionally, the UK will also join a trade pact with other countries including Australia and Japan.

Prior to heading to New York for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at a United Nations summit on Wednesday, 21 September, Truss also added that the negotiations for free trade deal with the United States will not resume for several years.

According to a report by the CITY A.M., Truss downplayed the possibility that talks could restart to begin negotiating the comprehensive deal with the United States which was originally billed by Brexit backers as a positive outcome of leaving the EU during the referendum.

A former Brexit opposer, Truss turned into a supporter later has said that the deals with Delhi and other allies are "our trade priorities".

"There aren't currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don't have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term."
Liz Truss, Prime Minister of United Kingdom
Being proud of his Irish heritage, the US President Joe Biden has slowed down on trade negotiations and has voiced concerns about the effect of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol on the peace process.

UK's Culture Secretary confirmed that Truss will not be utilising this particular meeting with Joe Biden to secure a trade deal.

Truss said the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the global largest trading blocs including Australia, Japan, and Canada.

Another partnership that Truss mentioned includes the Gulf Co-Operation Council, that has Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which also happens to be EU's largest export market.

(With inputs from the BBC, The CITY A.M.)

