Sikh Scotsman Held In Indian Jail Sends Letter To UK's New PM Truss

Jagtar Singh Johal, a Scottish Sikh man who has been accused of conspiracy to murder and being a part of a terrorist gang, has been held in jail in India. He wrote a handwritten note to the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss.
Johal has been detained for about five years without trial. The UK government has previously stated that it has continuously brought the case to the attention of the Indian government.
Johal's personal not congratulates Liz Truss on her appointment as the Prime Minister of UK. He writes that he hopes that his "freedom will not be traded in return" for business ties between the UK and India. He also raised the question of the freedom of another British man who is being held in the same prison in Delhi.
Johal also described his case as "highly politically motivated" and requests the new prime minister to "make a stand and act" to secure his release, according to a report by BBC.
Two weeks after his wedding, Johal was arrested in the northern Punjab region in November 2017. He is being accused by the Indian government for being a part of a terrorist plot that carried out the murders of prominent right-wing religious figures in Spring 2017, according to BBC.
In a previous handwritten note, Johal said he was tortured and beaten during the early days of his detention and was forced to sign a blank confession statement.
According to the BBC, the Indian authorities denied these claims.
The United Nations' Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that Johal should be released immediately, according to a statement earlier this year.
The panel of experts opined that Johal's detention was arbitrary, was motivated by his Sikh faith and lacked legal basis.
A further preliminary hearing in court took place in Delhi on 7 September, which happens to be one of more than 100 in his case, however, the case was adjourned to a further date.
The former foreign secretary Liz Truss met Johal's brother Gurpreet Singh, and his Member of the Parliament Martin Docherty-Hughes earlier this year prior to being nominated as the Prime Minister.
