UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels India Trip Amid Surge in COVID Cases

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his trip to India scheduled for next week.

A statement issued by Downing Street on Monday, 19 April, said, “In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week."

“Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year,” the statement added.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that it was a decision made by mutual agreement. The MEA further said that the two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship.