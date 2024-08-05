UK Riots: Fact Checkers Needs To Catch Up With Online Far-Right Propaganda

The frightening scenes of far-right extremists clashing with police and even rioting in British towns and cities in recent days have many wondering how to stop the spread of the propaganda that encourages racism, violence, and misogyny.

The tough truth is that in seeking to fact check misinformation and force social media companies to remove hateful content, we are doing it wrong.

Another message will simply pop up in place of each that is removed. The people who plant propaganda are far more advanced in their methods than the people trying to stop them. They are not thinking about messages but about the audience. Hate is clickbait. And social media algorithms put it on steroids.