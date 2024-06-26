Tory MP's Letter on Kashmir Slammed For 'Divisive Politics': What Happened?

"Recently we have seen (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's BJP being re-elected in India. This means there will be even tougher times for the people of Kashmir in the coming months," the letter stated.

Longhi further added that if the Modi government restores the statehood of Kashmir, this would mean the "full removal of sovereign rights" of Kashmiris and their special status.

"Should you vote for me, I make a pledge to you that I will raise my voice for Kashmir in Parliament even more and will be at the forefront of standing up for Kashmiris in Parliament," the letter read.