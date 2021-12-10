UK Court Rules WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to US for Espionage

Assange faces 18 counts of indictment from the US administration, which alleges that he tried to hack into the US military databases and acquire extremely secretive information relating to military operations during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

This information was then published on the WikiLeaks website, also known as the Afghan War Diary and the Iraq War Logs respectively.

Assange maintains that the information he leaked actually exposes human rights violations by the US military.

Prosecutors for the US government argue that classified material that Assange leaked put lives in serious danger, thereby insisting on his extradition.

Assange can be sentenced up to 175 years in jail if he gets convicted in the US, but prosecutors have said that they are seeking a sentence that will put Assange in jail for four to six years, BBC reported.

(With inputs from Reuters and BBC.)