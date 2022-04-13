Uber Faces Flak for Price Surge After NY Subway Shooting, Offers Refunds

Uber on Tuesday, 12 April issued a statement, indicating that it will refund all customers who took Uber rides on inflated prices after an active shooter situation unfolded on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station in New York City.

Earlier in the day, a man travelling on a Manhattan-bound N train shot at passengers when it stopped at 36th Street station in Sunset Park, injuring as many as 23 people.

Following the attack, Uber faced public's ire on Twitter as people noticed a surge in Uber prices. A Twitter user called the sudden spike "predatory and disturbing."