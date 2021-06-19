Two Indo-Canadian Politicians Join Cabinet of Ontario Province

Prabmeet Sarkaria, one of the two politicians, is the first turbaned Sikh to serve in an Ontario government.
Nina Tangri has been sworn in as Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. | (Photo: Nina Tangri / Twitter)
Nina Tangri has been sworn in as Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction.

In a Cabinet reshuffle by Canada’s Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday, 18 June, two new Indo-Canadian politicians were appointed as ministers for the province.

Additionally, Prabmeet Sarkaria, who previously held the position of Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, will now take over as President of the Treasury Board.

“It is an honour to be sworn in as Ontario’s President of the Treasury Board. I am dedicated to working hard with Premier Doug Ford and my colleagues to support Ontarians as we continue to tackle the COVID19 pandemic &amp; work towards our recovery!”
Prabmeet Sarkaria, via Twitter

In an article in The Canadian Bazaar, Sarkaria said that his father immigrated to Canada in 1980. He said his family has maintained links with their ancestral kothi near Central Jail in Amritsar, Punjab.

Sarkaria is the first turbaned Sikh to serve in an Ontario government.

Parm Gill has been sworn in as the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism for the Province of Ontario.

Gill shared on Twitter that he immigrated to Canada from India at a young age, and was raised by a single mother. He was born in Moga, Punjab.

Nina Tangri was appointed the associate minister of small business and red tape.

