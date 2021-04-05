Turmoil in Jordan: Ex-Crown Prince’s Palace Raided, Aides Arrested

In a video sent to BBC by the prince, he can be heard saying, “I am not the person responsible for the breakdown in governance, for the corruption and the incompetence that has been prevalent in our governing structure for the last 15 to 20 years and has been getting worse every year. I am not responsible for the lack of faith people have in institutions. They are responsible.”

He further clarified in the video that he wasn’t part of any conspiracy or foreign-backed coup, which, he asserted, was a claim generally assigned to anyone who spoke out.

“There are members of this family who still love this country, who care (for its people) and will put them above all else. Apparently, that is a crime worthy of isolation, threats and, now, being cut off,” the video concluded.

(With inputs from AlJazeera.)