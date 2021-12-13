TIME's 2021 Person of the Year: Elon Musk, Vaccine Scientists Heroes of the Year

Entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk was on Monday, 13 December announced as Time Magazine’s 2021 'Person of the Year'. Meanwhile, vaccine scientists Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman were announced Time Magazine’s 2021 'Heroes of the Year'.



In it’s description of Musk, TIME wrote:

"The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons."