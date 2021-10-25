'The World Has Forgotten Me': Pakistani Wrongly Held in Guantánamo for 17 Years

Rabbani has not shied away from exposing the barbaric treatment he was subjected to during his time at Guantánamo.

In his op-ed, he wrote about how his "hands were shackled overhead for days on end", and how the consistent torture drove him mad.

"Do you have any idea how painful that is, with your shoulders gradually dislocating? Maybe you read in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s torture report about the prisoner who tried to cut off his own hand to end the pain. That was me."

The report that he is talking about was one prepared in 2016 by the Senate Intelligence Committee that investigated the usage of torture by the CIA.

Some of the damning findings of the report were that the CIA used force more brutally and extensively than it had conveyed to the public, lied about the effectiveness of torture as a strategy to gain information, and even lied about the number of people it had detained for interrogation, The New York Times reported.

Other reports exposing humans rights violations by the CIA have led to resistance by organisations such as The Rendition Project and Reprieve.

While the former claim to be at the "forefront of efforts to investigate and understand the use of rendition, secret detention and torture by the CIA and its allies in the 'war on terror'", Reprieve claims that it "defend[s] marginalised people who are facing human rights abuses, often at the hands of powerful governments."