Teenage Gunman Kills at Least 18 Children, 1 Teacher at Texas Elementary School

In one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade, an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 18 students and a teacher in an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, 24 May, Associated Press reported officials as saying.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@AMarch4OurLives)
Law enforcement authorities have now reportedly killed the perpetrator.
The violence occurred before noon on Tuesday, in the small town of Uvalde. Speaking to CNN, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that the gunman, donning a body armour, crashed his vehicle outside the premises before heading inside.
As per the governor, the 18-year-old reportedly gunned down his grandmother before reaching the school on Tuesday morning.
Hours after the attack, an anguished US President appeared for an emergency address and said,
He continued, "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."
(With updates from AP, AFP and CNN.)
