Panjshir: A Long-Standing Flicker of Afghan Resistance, Now in Taliban's Grip

Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, nexus of the National Resistance Front's (NRF) anti-Taliban movement and the final enduring flicker of resistance among 34 Afghan provinces, fell to the militant organisation on Monday, 6 September.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that it had 'completely captured' the north-eastern valley, dislodging all Northern Alliance forces governing the region.

Calling this 'false', the Ahmad Massoud-led NRF denied Taliban's seizure of the province.

Massoud, who is at the helm of NRF's anti-Taliban campaign in Panjshir, is the son and namesake of lionised Taliban opponent and leader Ahmad Shah Massoud.