Afghanistan Crisis: IAF Flight With 107 Indians From Kabul Lands at Delhi Base

107 Indians out of 168 passengers on a special repatriation flight from Kabul on Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft, landed at the Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad on Sunday, 22 August. Meanwhile, two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul, on Saturday, 21 August - Air India and IndiGo - landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha on Sunday morning.

The Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, ousting the US-backed government.

It is estimated that around 400 Indians are stranded in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan returnees to be vaccinated with free Polio Vaccine.

British Defence Ministry said on Sunday that seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul airport.