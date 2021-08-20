Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Searches Closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar, Herat

The Taliban searched the closed Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat two days ago and reportedly took some documents from the two missions, IANS reported on Friday, 20 August, quoting sources.

According to the report, the insurgents broke into the Consulate buildings and also took parked vehicles.

"We expected this. They ransacked the place searched documents and also took away our par1ked vehicles from both embassies," NDTV reported, quoting a senior officer.

India has four Indian consulates located in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad which were closed after the Taliban took control of Kabul on 15 August.

According to NDTV, the embassy in Kabul has not been officially shut yet and is functioning with local aid.