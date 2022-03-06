Taliban Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani Shows His Face for the First Time

The Taliban's interior minister and United Nations-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani showed his face to the media for the first time on Saturday, 5 March, IANS reported.

Haqqani, the son of an anti-Soviet warlord and founder of the terrorist group Haqqani Network, was seen attending a graduation ceremony for new Afghan police recruits in the country's capital, Kabul.

Addressing the ceremony, Haqqani said, "For your satisfaction and for building your trust... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you."