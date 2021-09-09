First International Commercial Flight From Kabul With 200 People Lands in Doha

The first international commercial flight out of Kabul, which flew around 200 foreigners, including Americans, landed in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, 9 September, news agency AFP quoted officials as saying.

This was the first international commercial flight since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover. The officials added that the airport was gradually reopening.

Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, said that 90 percent of the Kabul airport is operational, though its reopening is planned gradually, Al Jazeera reported.