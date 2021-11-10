Taiwan Warns of 'Grave' Chinese Threat to Its Harbours and Airports

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday, 9 November, that China's armed forces are capable of imposing a blockade on its important harbours and airports, France 24 reported.

This assessment is the latest revelation by Taiwan with respect to the "grave" military threat posed by the mainland.

China has never officially claimed that it would refrain from using military means to pursue the reunification process.

Under Xi Jinping, the Chinese have accelerated military activity around the island.

Just over a month ago, it sent 148 war planes over Taiwan's air defence zone (ADZ), prompting the latter to announce that China was engaging in "gray zone" warfare, citing hundreds of instances of "intrusions" by Chinese planes.