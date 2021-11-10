Taiwan Warns of 'Grave' Chinese Threat to Its Harbours and Airports

The island of Taiwan.
(Photo: iStock)
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday, 9 November, that China's armed forces are capable of imposing a blockade on its important harbours and airports, France 24 reported.
This assessment is the latest revelation by Taiwan with respect to the "grave" military threat posed by the mainland.
China has never officially claimed that it would refrain from using military means to pursue the reunification process.
Under Xi Jinping, the Chinese have accelerated military activity around the island.
Just over a month ago, it sent 148 war planes over Taiwan's air defence zone (ADZ), prompting the latter to announce that China was engaging in "gray zone" warfare, citing hundreds of instances of "intrusions" by Chinese planes.
Such a strategy stops short of an all-out war, but tries to encroach on enemy territory and use intimidation tactics.
Admiral Lee Hsi-ming, who is also the Vice Minister of National Defense and Commander of the Taiwanese Navy, believes that these tactics are "super effective", Reuters reported.
"You say it’s your garden, but it turns out that it is your neighbour who’s hanging out in the garden all the time. With that action, they are making a statement that it’s their garden - and that garden is one step away from your house."
China believes that Taiwan is a part of its sovereign territory. A detailed understanding of the tensions can be found here.
(With inputs from France 24 and Reuters)
