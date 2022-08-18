Study: Indian Americans Are Thriving in Dallas-Fort Worth Area Of Texas, US

The Indian infotech sector has directly employed 2,07,000 American professionals in 2021.
According to a study published by the University of Texas at Dallas' Institute of Urban Policy Research, Indian American business leaders are thriving in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area of the United States.
More than 220,000 Indian Americans live in the D-FW area in Texas which accounts for 40 percent of all Asian Americans in the region, as per the study which was conducted in partnership with the Indian American CEO Council.
The study also found that the average salary of an Indian American in the region is $59,000, as opposed to an average salary of $39,000 earned by a non-Asian American.
The aim of the study was to understand the political, economic, and cultural impact that the Indian-American community generated across North Texas.
Indian Americans are twice as likely to work in management roles as compared to other Asian identities, as per the study.
According to a news report by the local Dallas-Morning News, the study showed that Asian-American entrepreneurs found the most success in California and Texas.
With about 19,031 Asian-owned businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as per SmartAsset, the number is 15.33 percent higher than it was two years ago.
About 16 percent of the new businesses in D-FW and neighbouring Arlington are Asian-owned while the survival rate of startups in Texas is 79.63 percent.
Sanjiv Yajnik and Arun Agarwal, co-chairs of the Indian American CEO Council, started the organisation as a "labour of love" to gather business leaders in the community together.
The council aims to foster partnerships between India and the US and to behave as a catalyst for economic and trade opportunities.
When they started the organisation they didn't want the feel of the group to be akin to a chamber of commerce.
The goal was to bring together the leaders who shared an identity and heritage.
The New York-based fin-tech company SmartAsset analysed 52 of the largest metro areas to rank the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area as the No. 2 best place in the nation for Asian-American entrepreneurs, after San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California.
(With inputs from The Dallas Morning News, American Bazaar)