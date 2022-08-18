Study: Indian Americans Are Thriving in Dallas-Fort Worth Area Of Texas, US

According to a study published by the University of Texas at Dallas' Institute of Urban Policy Research, Indian American business leaders are thriving in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area of the United States.

More than 220,000 Indian Americans live in the D-FW area in Texas which accounts for 40 percent of all Asian Americans in the region, as per the study which was conducted in partnership with the Indian American CEO Council.

The study also found that the average salary of an Indian American in the region is $59,000, as opposed to an average salary of $39,000 earned by a non-Asian American.

The aim of the study was to understand the political, economic, and cultural impact that the Indian-American community generated across North Texas.

Indian Americans are twice as likely to work in management roles as compared to other Asian identities, as per the study.