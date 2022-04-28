'Buying Coca-Cola Next to Put Cocaine Back In,' Says Elon Musk; Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk tweets he's next going to buy Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Following his purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk is once again making headlines after tweeting that he is going to buy Coca-Cola next to "put the cocaine back in."
While the tweet appears to be a joke, social media users are skeptical because, in 2017, Musk had casually tweeted about buying Twitter, and we all know how that turned out.
Cocaine was legal and widely used in medicines when Coca-Cola was created. It was thought to be safe for use in smaller amounts. This is the first publicly sold Coca-Cola bottle, which contained approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine and was released in 1894.
Users online have made jokes about his purchase of Twitter and are now recommending him other companies to buy. For instance, someone asked Musk to buy McDonald's to fix the long-broken ice-cream machines, to which he responded saying that he "can't do miracles".
Twitter users loved this idea and started lining up the memes.
