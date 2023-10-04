'Statue of Equality', 19-foot Ambedkar Statue To be Unveiled in the US

The “largest” statue of BR Ambedkar outside India is all set to be unveiled in Maryland on 14 October, the organisers have said.

The 19-foot statue, named “Statue of Equality”, has been made by renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, who also built the statue of Sardar Patel installed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The statue of Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC) being built on 13 acres of land in Accokeek city of Maryland, according to PTI.