Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister

Ranil Wickremesinghe.
(Photo: IANS)
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as Sri Lanka's new prime minister.
On Monday, 9 May, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister. The island nation is currently under curfew.
This comes a day after Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would appoint a new prime minister and a Cabinet this week.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
