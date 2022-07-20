Sri Lanka To Hold Election for New President Today, 3 Candidates in the Fray

Sri Lanka is set to hold an election for a new president on Wednesday, 20 July, after weeks of a public uprising against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week.
The island nation, which has been riddled with a politico-economic crisis, will be hosting a tripartite contest for the post of president. Parliamentarians will cast their votes through a secret ballot on Wednesday morning and the results are expected by late afternoon.
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the front runner in the race. Wickremesinghe had been appointed as the acting president of Sri Lanka on 13 July, days after furious protests at his residence led him to announce his resignation as prime minister. He has served as the nation's PM six times in the past.
Wickremesinghe is said to have the support of the primary faction of Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party. The party enjoys a majority of 145 in the 225-member Parliament.
The third candidate is Anura Dissanayake, leader of the leftist People's Liberation Front (JVP), whose coalition has three parliamentary seats.
Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa had withdrawn from the presidential race on Tuesday and declared his support for Alahapperuma.
"Come what may we dedicate ourselves to rebuild our motherland through shared prosperity and inclusive growth. Will champion anti corruption, prosperity for all, credible & transparent government. Jayasree," he tweeted on Wednesday morning, ahead of the poll.
A state of emergency had been declared in the country by Wickremesinghe on Monday, in view of the presidential poll.
On the eve of the crucial election, Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premdasa requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue India's aid to its neighbouring country, irrespective of the results of the poll.
"Irrespective of who becomes the President of Sri Lanka tomorrow it is my humble and earnest request to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, to all the political parties of India and to the people of India to keep helping mother Lanka and it's people to come out of this disaster," he tweeted.
Sri Lanka, home to 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel, and other essentials.
India's Ministry of External Affairs had maintained that it "supports an early political solution in Sri Lanka through democratic means and a constitutional framework."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on 10 July that India has committed USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka.