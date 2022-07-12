Sri Lanka Prez Caught in Airport Standoff, Ex-Min Stopped From Leaving Country

File Image of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
(Photo: Accessed by the The Quint)
After historic anti-government demonstrations gripped Columbo amid an economic crisis, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday, 12 July, was blocked from leaving the country, AFP reported official sources as saying.
Meanwhile, the country's erstwhile finance minister and Gotabaya's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was also barred from fleeing the crisis-ridden nation after civilians at the airport spotted him, and immigration officers blocked his journey, sources added.
The ex-minister was attempting to leaving through the VIP terminal at Colombo international airport, when people expressed their objections to him fleeing.
Till yesterday, there was no sign of Rajapaksa's whereabouts. The political leader had fled from his residence on Friday, a day before over thousands of “Gota Go” protesters stormed into his residence in Colombo.
Earlier on Monday, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that a presidential re-election would be held on 20 July.
The new leader will succeed Rajapaksa, who is set to hand in his resignation on 13 July.
(With inputs from NDTV and AFP.)
