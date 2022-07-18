'IMF Aid To Come Soon, July Tough for Fuel Supply,' Says Sri Lanka's Acting Prez

Ahead of the presidential elections in the country, Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Monday, 18 July, announced that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to aid the crisis-ridden nation, were nearing conclusion.

He was making a special statement on the measures that have been taken to resolve the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka when he added that discussions for assistance with foreign countries were also progressing.

The statement comes right after he declared a state of emergency in the country with immediate effect on Monday.

He further said that July will be difficult for fuel supply.