South Asian Origin Women Unite Against ‘Senseless Violence’ in Leicester

A group of women leaders of South Asian heritage based in Leicester has come together to fight back against what they termed “senseless violence” on their city's streets between men from Hindu and Muslim communities in the wake of an India-Pakistan cricket match.

In a joint appeal on Saturday, 24 September, the community leaders and local politicians from the eastern England region described Leicester as a great place to live and work and called for solutions to the “hate-filled violence”.

According to local media reports, they gathered outside the Town Hall in the centre of Leicester where Indian-origin councillor Rita Patel read out a joint statement.

"We as Asian women from Leicester, call upon the people of this city to rally together and oppose the senseless violence that has torn apart our community over the last week. We condemn those perpetrating hate and violence in our city – you will not succeed in dividing us,” the statement read.