SAEF To Celebrate Indian Americans At One World Trade Center In New York City

One World Trade Center is reflected will display Indian American community's stories in context of the 75th Independence Anniversary.
The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) is all set to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence and tell the story of the Indian American community by projecting three compelling animation themes at One World Trade Center in New York City, US.
The animation themes will be projected daily from September 24 to 26 and showcase all things Indian are turning into an integral part of the American life, as per a media release. The rich heritage and cultural roots of the Indian American community will be celebrated in a public manner in the city.
According to the press release, the Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US and therefore, the animation themes will reiterate Indian culture's integration into the American cultural fabric.
This is a celebration of 75 years of Indian independence and the story of the Indian American community weaving into the larger American story.
With about 4.2 million people of Indian origin living in the United States, several themes will also showcase the rich and cultural heritage of India's Ayurveda and spiritual knowledge. Moreover, the themes will focus on various aspects of how this ancient science has become a mainstream staple in daily American life, SAEF stated.
Another theme is geared towards Indian American's community's strong educational background which helped them become accomplished doctors, scientists, technocrats, entrepreneurs and Spelling Bee champions.
Walia added that initiatives such as All American Diwali and Tricolour NYC allow the Indian American community to play its role in strengthening the relationships between India and the US.
The display on the One World Trade Center coincides with the final days of the United Nations General Assembly. The imagery will start at sunset every day and run until 2 a.m. EST. The animation will also include an animated Indian Flag.
The best viewing spots are between West Street and North End Way on Vesey Street, as per the release and reports by American Bazaar.
Visitors are invited to take videos and pictures to post and share across social media platforms with friends and relatives around the globe.
The hashtags include: #IndiaOnWTC #AzadiKaAmeritMahotsavWTC #IndianAmericansWTC.
