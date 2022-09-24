SAEF To Celebrate Indian Americans At One World Trade Center In New York City

The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) is all set to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence and tell the story of the Indian American community by projecting three compelling animation themes at One World Trade Center in New York City, US.

The animation themes will be projected daily from September 24 to 26 and showcase all things Indian are turning into an integral part of the American life, as per a media release. The rich heritage and cultural roots of the Indian American community will be celebrated in a public manner in the city.

According to the press release, the Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the US and therefore, the animation themes will reiterate Indian culture's integration into the American cultural fabric.

This is a celebration of 75 years of Indian independence and the story of the Indian American community weaving into the larger American story.